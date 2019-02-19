El Tribunal Supremo ha puesto fecha este martes a las declaraciones de los primeros testigos en el juicio al procés. Mariano Rajoy, expresidente del Gobierno, ha sido citado por la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal para el martes 26 de febrero, tal y como consta en la diligencia de ordenación a la que ha accedido este diario, fechada el 18 de febrero de 2019.
Rajoy, que ya declaró como testigo en la Audiencia Nacional durante el juicio de Gürtel, la trama corrupta por la que el PP fue condenado como partícipe a título lucrativo, dando pie además a la moción de censura que les desalojó de La Moncloa, será el primero de los exmiembros del Ejecutivo del Partido Popular en tomar la palabra, a las 16.00 horas.
Un día después, el 27 de febrero, están citadas la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (a las 10.00); el exministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro (10.30 horas), y el extitular de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido. El Tribunal cita a todos los testigos con apenas un intervalo de 30 minutos entre cada declaración, si bien sólo hay tres testigos agendados en cada mañana de sesión, y otros tres en la tarde.
El mismo día 26, además de Rajoy está previsto que declaren el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Joan Tardá (10.00 horas); el president del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent (10.30), y el expresident de la Generalitat Artur Mas (11.00).
Durante la tarde, tras el expresidente del Ejecutivo, tomarán la palabra Marta Pascal, exdiputada en el Parlament y excoordinadora general del PDeCAT (16.30 horas), y Xavier Doménech, exdiputado en el Parlament y exlíder de Podem y En Comú Podem (17.00 horas).
(Habrá ampliación)
