Las redes de la periodista Olatz Vázquez seguirán activas pese a su fallecimiento

Las redes de Olatz Vázquez seguirán activas y distribuyendo información sobre cáncer gástrico, de lo que pereció la periodista, y sobre su propio contenido fotográfico.
"Sus redes van a seguir activas, para que podáis seguir disfrutando del legado artístico que nos ha dejado a todos y de su lucha contra el cáncer gástrico", asegura una publicación en su perfil de Twitter.
La publicación habla del futuro de sus redes: "Nos gustaría que sus perfiles se conviertan en un canal para seguir luchando contra el cáncer gástrico. Estamos creando un proyecto de donación para continuar lo que Olatz comenzó".
"Como sabéis los que la conocíais, la fotografía era uno de los motores de Olatz. Por eso este proyecto también incluirá un concurso o venta solidaria de varias de sus fotografías así como de su cámara Leica que ella misma recibió de @jrhodespianist. La información completa la publicaremos en sus redes", concluye la información.
