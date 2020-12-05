Estás leyendo: Iglesias: "El bloqueo del PP al Poder Judicial lo sitúa fuera de la Constitución y no deja otra salida que la reforma legal"

Público
Público

Renovación del CGPJ Iglesias: "El bloqueo del PP al Poder Judicial lo sitúa fuera de la Constitución y no deja otra salida que la reforma legal"

El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales defiende ante el Consejo Ciudadano Confederal de Unidas Podemos la rebaja de la mayoría para renovar el Consejo General del Poder Judicial y la inclusión de ERC y EH Bildu en las negociaciones. Iglesias defiende el avance hacia el "horizonte republicano": "La república debe tener memoria pero ninguna nostalgia. República es, ante todo, juventud, feminismo y futuro".

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en la reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal del partido, celebrado el pasado enero.
El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en una reunión del Consejo Ciudadano del partido

madrid

La renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, el horizonte republicano de futuro, las tensiones y dinámicas en el Gobierno de coalición, la respuesta ante la emergencia sanitaria o la construcción y consolidación de un bloque político de legislatura. El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, no se ha dejado nada en el tintero durante el discurso que ha protagonizado este sábado ante el Consejo Ciudadano Confederal de Unidas Podemos.

En una intervención que ha servido de balance al primer año de Gobierno de coalición y de declaración de intenciones para el próximo año, Iglesias ha repasado el punto de partida de su formación desde 2015 y la situación actual. Entre los asuntos a los que se ha referido está el del bloqueo del PP a la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial y la reforma registrada para rebajar la mayoría necesaria para nombrar a una nueva cúpula judicial sin la necesidad de contar con los de Pablo Casado.

En este sentido, el vicepresidente segundo ha situado a los conservadores "fuera de la democracia y de la Constitución" y ha mandado un mensaje al PSOE advirtiendo de que la única salida es avanzar en la reforma legal registrada para rebajar la mayoría necesaria para renovar el CGPJ: "Esa posición del Partido Popular bloqueando desde hace años el Poder Judicial le sitúa fuera de la democracia, fuera de la Constitución y no deja otra salida que la reforma legal para garantizar el mandato constitucional de su renovación".

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público