madrid
El ministro de Consumo y líder de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, ha valorado este sábado de forma positiva los "avances" conseguidos por el espacio confederal de Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno en materia como los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, pero ha advertido de que este espacio debe "estar preparado" ante la posibilidad de que "algunas ofensivas reaccionarias se puedan abrir paso en algún momento".
Garzón ha intervenido durante la reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Confederal de Unidas Podemos, en el que también han intervenido el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la líder de los comuns y alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. El ministro de Consumo ha alertado sobre la existencia de la "derecha sociológica" y se ha referido concretamente a algunos de los jueces que conforman la cúpula del Poder Judicial.
" El problema de este país es la derecha sociológica inserta en los medios de comunicación, instituciones como el Poder Judicial… Tenemos una derecha judicial que está en el monte y que es más exaltada que la extrema derecha en el Parlamento, porque se cree impune", ha defendido Garzón.
((Habrá ampliación))
