El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha defendido este martes su polémica propuesta de regular los vientres de alquiler equiparándolo con el derecho de las mujeres a abortar. "¿Si hay derecho para interrumpir el embarazo, por qué no lo tenemos para poder concebir a un hijo para otra mujer?", ha preguntado durante un desayuno informativo.

Rivera no solo ha defendido esta postura, sino que además ha pedido a los líderes de otros partidos que “den libertad de voto" a sus diputados cuando se debata en el Congreso el próximo mes de febrero. Para él, se trata de "acuerdo al que ambas partes llegan en libertad" y no tiene en cuenta el rechazo de los colectivos feministas.

"¿Hay algo más bonito que concebir un hijo para otra mujer? ¿Hay algo más feminista que una mujer ayudando de forma altruista a tener un hijo a otra mujer?", ha preguntado, dispuesto a seguir adelante con esta propuesta.

Rivera, visiblemente molesto porque la prensa se ha referido a esta propuesta como "vientres de alquiler" y no como "gestación subrogada", ha reivindicado que "no se alquila nada", y que no son "vientres" sino "mujeres" y "madres". El líder de Cs ha subrayado que esta propuesta irá a las cortes generales en abril.



Hasta el momento, PSOE y Podemos han mostrado su rechazo a esta proposición de ley. Sin embargo, PP se ha mostrado partidario de abrir un foro de debate interno e incluso algún sector del partido ha abogado por pedir libertad de voto para sus diputados.