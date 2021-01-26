Estás leyendo: Sánchez confirma que Darias será la nueva ministra de Sanidad e Iceta se encargará de Política Territorial

La salida Illa del Gobierno Sánchez confirma que Darias será la nueva ministra de Sanidad e Iceta se encargará de Política Territorial

El presidente del Gobierno anuncia los cambios en el seno del Ejecutivo tras la marcha del ya exministro de Sanidad Salvador Illa. Sánchez ya ha informado a Felipe VI de los movimientos en su gabinete.

Los ministros de Sanidad, Salvador Illa (d), y de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias (i) ofrecen una rueda de prensa para analizar la situación de la pandamia de covid-19 este miércoles en Madrid.
La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, junto al anterior ministro, Salvador Illa

madrid

manuel sánchez / alexis romero

No ha habido sorpresas de última hora. El presidente del Gobierno ha confirmado los dos movimientos en  el seno de su Ejecutivo a los que apuntaban la mayoría de las quinielas que se hicieron tras anunciarse que el ya exministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, abandonaría el Gobierno de España para ser el candidato del PSC al Govern de la Generalitat. Su cartera la asumirá Carolina Darias, ministra de Política Territorial y Función pública; a su vez, el secretario general de los socialistas catalanes, Miquel Iceta, ocupará el Ministerio de Política Territorial.

Pedro Sánchez ha anunciado este martes la reestructuración de su gabinete en una breve rueda de prensa sin preguntas, después de que hubiera informado al rey de estas modificaciones. Al mediodía, Illa ha participado en su último Consejo de Ministros como titular de Sanidad para despedirse del cargo, ya que el jueves arranca la campaña de las elecciones catalanas, que previsiblemente se celebrarán el 14 de febrero.

El presidente del Gobierno ha agradecido "encarecidamente" a Illa su labor al frente del Ministerio de Sanidad en este último año: "Llegó para poner en marcha las medidas del Gobierno de coalición y se encontró con la obligación de gestionar la respuesta a la pandemia más terrible del último siglo".

"Ha sido un ministro extraordinario y una persona honesta. Tiene una enorme vocación de servicio público y ha demostrado siempre capacidad de diálogo. Si tuviera que destacar una cualidad de su paso por Sanidad es su mirada hacia los demás, su respeto", ha añadido Sánchez.

