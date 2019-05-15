Público
Elecciones 2019 Sánchez afirma que el veto a Iceta es el miedo de JxC y ERC al diálogo y la convivencia

El líder socialista asegura que los independentistas "no van a poder con las ansias del pueblo catalán por la concordia y el entendimiento". Asegura que su Gobierno seguirá apostando por un mayor autogobierno para Catalunya y para Euskadi

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (2i), con los candidatos guipuzcoanos del PSE-EE, Denis Itxaso (d) y Ernesto Gasco (i), en un acto en San Sebastián en el que ha participado también la secretaria general del PSE-EE Idoia Mendia (2d).

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este miércoles en San Sebastián que el veto de los partidos independentistas catalanes a Miquel Iceta para convertirse en senador y poder ser presidente de la Cámara Alta, “es el veto al diálogo, a la convivencia y al entendimiento”.

Sánchez, en un acto acompañado por los candidatos socialistas al Ayuntamiento de Donosti y la Diputación General de Guipúzcoa, indicó que tanto JxcC como ERC con su veto al líder de los socialistas catalanes, “lo que demuestran es tener miedo al diálogo y la búsqueda de soluciones” pero, sobre todo, “a decirles a los ciudadanos catalanes que la independencia no es posible y que les han engañado”, manifestó.

El líder socialista recordó el carácter dialogante de Iceta y aseguró que el PSOE y el PSC van a seguir en este línea, “y por mucho veto que pongan, no van a poder con las ansias del pueblo catalán de apostar por la convivencia y la concordia”; añadió.
Sánchez insistió en que los ciudadanos están hartos de extremismos y confrontaciones, pero avisó que “por mucho que le pese a las tres derechas y los independentistas, esta va a ser la legislatura de la convivencia”, dijo.

En este sentido, aseguró que desde su Gobierno se va a seguir apostando por el diálogo dentro de la Constitución, por los estatutos y por un mayor autogobierno, “tanto para Catalunya, como para Euskadi”, aseguró.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto al presidente de la Real Sociedad, Jokin Aperribay, y la capitana del equipo, Sandra Ramajo, en el estadio de Anoeta de San Sebastián, a donde ha acudido para felicitar a las jugadoras de la Real Sociedad t

Ya en el plano más electoral, Sánchez pidió el voto para la acción del Gobierno se vea acompañada por ayuntamientos y comunidades autónomas, “porque para que el avance social sea rotundo, necesitamos más gobiernos socialistas”; afirmó.

El dirigente socialista llamó a ir a votar e insistió en que lo ocurrido el 28 de abril tiene que culminarse en las elecciones del 26 de mayo en ayuntamientos, comunidades y en Europa.

Sánchez continuará hoy su periplo electoral con una comida-mitin en Pamplona y un acto esta tarde en Logroño.

