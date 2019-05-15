Público
FACUA denuncia a Endesa y Naturgy por alterar "fraudulentamente" el precio de la luz

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha sancionado a las dos compañías con una multa de más de 25 millones de euros. 

Los logos de las eléctricas Endesa y Naturgy (antigua Gas Natural Fenosa). EFE/REUTERS

La asociación de consumidores FACUA ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía contra Endesa Generación y Naturgy Generación por alterar el precio de la luz de manera "fraudulenta" y ha solicitado a la Justicia que investigue las irregularidades por las que la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha sancionado a las dos compañías eléctricas con más de 25 millones de euros

La asociación considera que de los hechos que la CNMC considera probados podrían suponer "posibles conductas delictivas" por parte de Naturgy como de Endesa. Tanto es así, que la investigación de Competencia ha determinado que entre octubre de 2016 y enero de 2017 las dos compañías ofertaron al mercado precios desproporcionados en algunas de sus centrales de ciclo combinado. 

"Las ofertas presentadas por ambas empresas en las diez centrales resultaron superiores a sus costes marginales y también a las planteadas en el mismo periodo por las centrales de ciclo combinado de similares características pertenecientes a otros titulares", explican desde FACUA.

Además, la asociación de Consumidores recuerda que la Audiencia Nacional instruye desde 2017 una causa contra Ibedrola por motivos similares. En este caso también la CNMC multó a la empresa con 25 millones de euros por haber alterado el mercado de forma ilícita durante el invierno de 2013.

FACUA recuerda que el artículo 281 del Código Penal establece de forma expresa que "el que detrajere del mercado materias primas o productos de primera necesidad con la intención de desabastecer un sector del mismo, de forzar una alteración de precios o de perjudicar gravemente a los consumidores, será castigado con la pena de prisión de uno a cinco años y multa de doce a veinticuatro meses". 

