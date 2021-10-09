Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia un plan de acción para la salud mental dotado con 100 millones de euros

Sánchez anuncia un plan de acción para la salud mental dotado con 100 millones de euros

El presidente del Ejecutivo ha anunciado que van a incorporar la especialidad de psiquiatría infantil a la formación sanitaria especializada, sumando estas plazas a las ya ofertadas anteriormente.

El presidente del Gobierno durante su intervención sobre salud mental. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado 9 de octubre un Plan de Acción 2021-2024 de Salud Mental que estará dotado con 100 millones de euros.

"La salud mental es una prioridad para este Gobierno. Desde el año 2009 no se renueva la estrategia de salud mental, es una hoja de ruta que pretenden avanzar con pasos afianzados hacia la mejora de la salud mental", ha señalado Sánchez durante su intervención en el acto institucional Salud Mental y Covid 19. Plan de Acción celebrado en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

Sánchez ha resaltado que, entre otras medidas, este plan impulsará la formación sanitaria en salud mental, lanzará una campaña para visibilizar los problemas de salud mental y se creará un teléfono 24 horas para ofrecer atención y apoyo ante la conducta suicida.

Asimismo, el presidente del Ejecutivo ha anunciado que van a incorporar la especialidad de psiquiatría infantil a la formación sanitaria especializada, sumando estas plazas a las ya ofertadas anteriormente.

"El Gobierno hoy presenta el Plan de Acción 2021-2024 de Salud Mental, que va a contar con una dotación de 100 millones con acciones concretas que van a ser fruto del consenso y refrendadas por el Consejo Interterritorial", ha apuntado Sánchez.

