Coronavirus Sánchez convoca al Consejo de Ministros este viernes para aplicar el estado de alarma en Madrid

Las últimas maniobras del Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso han desbordado el vaso de la paciencia del presidente. La reunión del Gobierno está prevista para las 8.30 horas. 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, atienden a los medios tras su reunión en la sede de la Presidencia regional, en la Puerta del Sol. EFE/Emilio Naranjo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, atienden a los medios tras su reunión en la sede de la Presidencia regional, en la Puerta del Sol. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro López de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

La paciencia de Pedro Sánchez con los vaivenes, los cambios de opinión y las maniobras de Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha llegado a su fin. 

El presidente del Gobierno ha convocado este viernes un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para abordar la aplicación del estado de alarma en la Comunidad de Madrid, si bien fuentes del Ejecutivo aseguran a Público que tampoco pueden descartar que finalmente opten por otras alternativas. 

Sánchez ha tomado esta decisión desde Argelia, donde está de viaje oficial. Este jueves, después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), no avalase las restricciones a la movilidad en Madrid, diseñadas para frenar la propagación del coronavirus, Ayuso ha comparecido por sorpresa para volver a criticar al Ejecutivo, y para anunciar que tomarán nuevas medidas este viernes.  

Ya durante la mañana, antes de la comparecencia sin preguntas de Ayuso, el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, tendió la mano a su Gobierno para celebrar una nueva reunión del grupo covid-19, participado por el Ejecutivo central y el de Madrid, para diseñar nuevas medidas. Sin embargo, Ayuso no habría aceptado este nuevo encuentro. 

Es el fin de un camino que comenzó formalmente el 21 de septiembre, con la reunión de ambos presidentes -tras la petición de ayuda de Madrid y la rápida respuesta de Sánchez-, y que se ha prolongado hasta hoy mientras la región registraba cifras preocupantes sobre la expansión del coronavirus.

(Habrá ampliación)

