Sánchez dice que la labor de las tropas españolas en el exterior "son un pilar para la seguridad nacional"

El presidente del Gobierno, en le tradicional discurso navideño, valora el "tremendo esfuerzo" de los 16 contingentes españoles que están realizando actualmente misiones de paz fuera de las fronteras españolas

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez./John Thys/REUTERS

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, felicitó este lunes las fiestas navideñas a las tropas españolas en el exterior, agradeciendo su "tremendo esfuerzo" y destacando que su labor "es un pilar fundamental de la seguridad nacional".

Sánchez, desde el portaviones Juan Carlos I en Rota, felicitó por su labor a los 16 contingentes españoles que están desarrollando distintas misiones en cuatro cotinentes,  poniendo en valor la importancia de estas misiones para "la paz y la estabilidad" en las zonas en las que se encuentran desplegadas.

En el tradicional mensaje navideño a las tropas que participan en misiones en el extranjero, Sánchez ha señalado que esta "labor callada" de las fuerzas armadas es además una "pieza clave" del Estado de bienestar.

El presidente del Gobierno recordó en su intervención que este año se cumple el trigésimo aniversario de la entrada de las mujeres en las Fuerzas Armadas, y recordó a las pioneras que abrieron este camino y a las más de 14.000 que ahora están en los Ejércitos españoles.

Sánchez también quiso destacar el respaldo del Gobierno a su trabajo, así como el "de  toda la sociedad española", asegurando que puede decir que "España se siente orgullosa de vuestro esfuerzo", dijo.

También tomó la palabra la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, quien destacó el esfuerzo y el trabajo que realizan los militares españoles, lo que dijo haber presenciado personalmente en las visitas que ya ha realizado a algunos contingentes en el exterior.

Los distintos contingentes también felicitaron las fiestas al presidente y a todos los españoles, en una conexión por videoconferencia que se hizo conjuntamente tras el mensaje de Pedro Sánchez.

