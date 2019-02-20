Sánchez recuerda a Tomás y Valiente y añora su capacidad "de concordia y de inspirar acuerdos"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, participó este miércoles en un emotivo acto en recuerdo de la figura del presidente del Tribunal Constitucional, Francisco Tomás y Valiente, asesinado por ETA en febrero de 1996, recordando su figura y recalcando la necesidad de que haya más hombres como él, “que sepan inspirar acuerdos”, dijo.
En el acto, que se celebró en el Ateneo de Madrid y al que acudió la presidenta del Consejo de Estado, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega y los hijos y familiares del magistrado, Sánchez quiso recalcar el carácter dialogante de Tomás y Valiente, de quien dijo que era “una persona que estaba por encima de la disputa”.
Añorando su figura -”se le echa de menos”, dijo-, Sánchez afirmó que el presidente del Constitucional “representaba la concordia” y, con su trabajo, “engrandeció el valor de la Constitución española”.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), saluda al hijo del jurista Tomás y Valiente, Francisco Tomás y Valiente (d), en presencia del vicepresidente del Ateneo, José Antonio García Regueiro (i), durante el acto celebrado en el Ateneo de Madrid. EFE/ Kiko Huesca
El líder socialista calificó a Tomás y Valiente como “un gran presidente del Constitucional” pero, según dijo, no sólo por su cualidades jurídicas, “sino también por su espíritu de conciliación y justicia”.
Sánchez recordó en el acto a las 851 personas asesinadas por ETa y citó expresamente a Miguel Ángel Blanco, Ernest Lluch y Gregorio Ordóñez, “porque son algunos que permanecen en nuestra memoria porque sus asesinatos conmocionaron a la sociedad” ya que, según dijo, “se quería atentar “contra el diálogo, la política o la libertad de expresión, todo lo que nos define como sociedad”, dijo.
Tras la intervención del presidente, se abrió un amplio coloquio para glosar la figura de Tomás y Valiente en el que participó la presidenta del Consejo de Estado, así como numerosos juristas y amigos del magistrado, además de su familia.
