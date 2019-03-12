Público
Al menos seis detenidos por corrupción en el Ayuntamiento de Deltebre

Entre los detenidos se encuentra el exalcalde de ERC, Gervasi Aspa, por delitos contra la administración pública y falsedad documental.

Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra se llevan cajas de documentación durante el registro en el Ayuntamiento de Deltebre. (ACN / Anna Ferràs)

Agentes saliendo del Ayuntamiento de Deltebre con documentación en cajas. (ACN / Anna Ferràs)

Al menos seis personas de Deltebre han sido detenidas por los Mossos d'Esquadra en el marco de una investigación anticorrupción. Entre los detenidos se encuentra el exalcalde de ERC, Gervasi Aspa, según el diario ARA.

También se encuentran entre los detenidos un ex-alto cargo, funcionarios y ex-funcionarios del Ayuntamiento por orden de un juzgado de Tortosa, que investiga delitos de la administración pública y falsedad documental bajo secreto de sumario.

La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) ha entrado este martes por la mañana en las oficinas del ayuntamiento para buscar información, donde dos agentes han salido con documentación en cajas.

Tras hacerse pública la detención de Aspa, ERC ha explicado en un comunicado que la directiva nacional del partido ha acordado suspender sus militancia de inmediato, además de ofrecer su "colaboración a la justicia para ayudar a esclarecer los hechos de manera inmediata e inequívoca".

