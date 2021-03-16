Estás leyendo: El Gobierno justifica que las señales de tráfico no estén escritas en valencià porque podría provocar accidentes

El Gobierno justifica que las señales de tráfico no estén escritas en valencià porque podría provocar accidentes

La diputada Marta Rosique (ERC) pregunta por qué en Alacant se incumple la norma de rotular los carteles en bilingüe, pero el Ejecutivo argumenta que incluirían demasiado texto y quedarían muy grandes, lo que podría distraer a los conductores.

Foto de archivo de una señal de tráfico en la Comunitat Valenciana. Efe

El Gobierno ha justificado que varias señales de tráfico en el entorno de Alacant estén rotuladas sólo en castellano porque incluir el valencià podría provocar accidentes.

"Un exceso de información por haber incluido demasiado texto puede acarrear distracciones en los conductores que acaben dando lugar a un accidente", ha respondido el Ejecutivo a una pregunta de la diputada de ERC Marta Rosique, quien le había cuestionado por qué en algunas carreteras se incumple el reglamento general de circulación, que estipula que los carteles también deben estar escritos en los idiomas oficiales de la Comunidad Autónoma.

La parlamentaria republicana denuncia que la norma no se cumple en varias vías de la provincia, un hecho que reconoce el Gobierno, si bien entiende que los conductores corren más riesgo de distraerse "en las circunvalaciones de las grandes ciudades, en las que habitualmente hay muchos destinos a señalizar".

También considera que "una elevada cantidad de información podría conllevar unos carteles de tamaño excesivo", al tiempo que "reducir el tamaño de la letra dificulta su percepción".

Rosique, en cambio, había hecho hincapié en que la normativa también se vulnera en indicaciones sencillas, como "aeropuerto", "recinto ferial", "área de servicio" o "Autovía del Mediterráneo". El Gobierno, sin embargo, ha dejado claro que mantendrá la actual señalización, aunque procurará escribir las señales en ambas lenguas oficiales "siempre que esto sea posible", informa Nació Digital.

