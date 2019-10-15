Público
Público

Sentencia del 'procés' Junqueras: "Tarde o temprano un referéndum es inevitable"

El exvicepresident responde a una entrevista con la agencia Reuters desde la cárcel. Defiende que la sentencia del Supremo ha hecho "más fuertes" tanto a los condenados como al movimiento independentista.

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en el Congreso de los Diputados el pasado mes de mayo. / Europa Press

Oriol Junqueras cree que es "inevitable" que se celebre un nuevo referéndum en Catalunya. El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat ha defendido en una entrevista con la agencia Reuters, al poco de conocer la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que le condena a 13 años de cárcel por sedición con malversación, que "este conflicto se ha de resolver a través de las urnas".

"Estamos convencidos de que tarde o temprano un referéndum es inevitable, porque si no, ¿cómo podemos darle voz a los ciudadanos?", ha respondido el presidente de ERC desde prisión. Asimismo, Junqueras considera que el fallo judicial no ha hecho más que "hacerles más fuertes", en referencia a él y al resto de los condenados como al movimiento independentista en general.

En la entrevista, la primera concedida a un medio tras la sentencia y realizada por correo electrónico, el exvicepresident anuncia que él y otros de los condenados  tienen previsto apelar el fallo ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos en Estrasburgo.

Preguntado por qué mensaje daría al movimiento independentista después de la sentencia, Junqueras responde: "Que nosotros persistiremos y no nos rendiremos porque nunca lo hemos hecho y no lo vamos a hacer ahora. Que la cárcel y el exilio nos han hecho más fuertes, y nos convence aún más, si cabe, en nuestras profundas convicciones democráticas".

"Han ejercido venganza, no justicia, y por eso contesto este cuestionario desde la cárcel, pero el movimiento independentista está fuerte y consolidado. Estoy convencido que esta sentencia no debilitará al independentismo sino todo lo contrario", concluye.

