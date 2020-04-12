Estás leyendo: Un sindicato policial "invita" al diputado Iñarritu a recibir un disparo de taser

Un sindicato policial "invita" al diputado Iñarritu a recibir un disparo de taser

El SUP ofrece al representante de EH Bildu en el Congreso, quien había preguntado al Gobierno sobre los efectos de las armas Taser, a que lo experimente en carne propia. Iñarritu ha respondido con ironía a la "amenaza velada" de esta organización.

Iñarritu EFE
El diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu en una foto de archivo. EFE

bilbao

Si el diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu quiere hacer planes para cuando pase el confinamiento, en el Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP) le plantean algo insólito: pasarse por instalaciones policiales y conocer, en carne propia, lo que se siente al recibir un disparo de pistola taser. Así ha reaccionado la organización policial a raíz de las preguntas formuladas al Gobierno por el representante abertzale, quien buscaba conocer más detalles sobre estas armas.

La furibunda reacción del SUP llegó este domingo a través de Twitter. En un texto publicado en esa red social, el sindicato mayoritario de la Policía Nacional indica que si Iñarritu "quiere saber el funcionamiento y lesividad" de las armas taser, solo tiene que llamarles. "Estamos encantados de invitarle a una demostración e incluso a que pruebe sus efectos como hizo el periodista de Informativos Tele5", señalan en alusión a un reportero de esa cadena que probó los efectos de esa arma.

Iñarritu señaló a Público que se trata de una "amenaza velada" por parte del SUP, al que respondió con otro mensaje en Twitter. "Perfecto. Si hay voluntarios y ustedes me explican cómo se utiliza, yo le aplico una descarga a quien lo desee, ¿ok? Tras el confinamiento hablamos. ¡Saludos!", ironizó el diputado de EH Bildu en su respuesta.

El representante abertzale formuló las preguntas al Gobierno tras conocerse que Interior tenía previsto comprar unas mil pistolas eléctricas. El diario digital 20 Minutos publicó en las últimas horas la respuesta del Ejecutivo, que confirmó esa información.

