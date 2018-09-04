El Gobierno contestó con moderación al discurso pronunciado por Quim Torra, asegurando que hay muchas cosas en las que no está de acuerdo, pero que el Ejecutivo mantiene su determinación de mantener el diálogo y la negociación con la Generalitat e intentar normalizar las relaciones.
La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celáa compareció poco después de la intervención del president de la Generalitat para restar importancia a las palabras de Torra en la que aseguró que no aceptará otra sentencia que la absolución sobre los politicos catalanes procesados.
La ministra contestó que Torra “está en su derecho de decirlo”, pero recordó que “el sistema judicial en España es un sistema garantista y tiene recursos y posibilidades”, afirmó.
Explicó que España es un Estado social y de Derecho, con un Justicia independiente, y añadió: “Casi ninguna persona que está sometida a los tribunales tiene mucha determinación para aceptar las sentencias, pero finalmente las sentencias de los jueces hay que aceptarlas", señaló.
Celáa indicó que Torra hizo un discurso “independentista y para independentistas”, que lo ubicó en el pasado y en el victimismo, y le pidió que cambie de actitud y abra un diálogo entre toda la ciudadanía catalana.
La ministra portavoz pidió al president de la Generalitat que dé pasos hacia adelante, que siga en el diálogo y la negociación, y que busque en el autogobierno el nexo de unión de todos los catalanes.
Finalmente, reiteró que el destinatario de la acción del Gobierno es la sociedad catalana, y que seguirá trabajando por mejorar su sanidad o su educación, e hizo un llamamiento a que la Generalitat también se implique en este objetivo.
