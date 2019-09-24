Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Exhumación de Franco El Supremo da portazo a los Franco: da luz verde a la exhumación del dictador y a su entierro en El Pardo

El Alto Tribunal rechaza por unanimidad las pretensiones de los familiares del dictador, que pretendían que sus restos reposaran en la catedral de La Almudena. Los seis magistrados del tribunal han deliberado durante apenas una hora

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
El Valle de los Caídos. EFE/Archivo

El Valle de los Caídos. EFE/Archivo

Francisco Franco saldrá por fin del Valle de los Caídos. El Tribunal Supremo ha desestimado este martes, por unanimidad y en su totalidad, el recurso de los familiares del dictador contra la decisión del Gobierno de exhumar los restos de Franco de la Basílica de Cuelgamuros, y su inhumación en el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio, donde está enterrada su esposa, Carmen Polo. Los familiares del dictador querían enterrarlo en la catedral de La Almudena.

La Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo pone punto y final a una batalla judicial abierta hace varios meses, y respalda el decreto del Consejo de Ministros del 15 de febrero de este año, que fijaba para el 10 de junio la exhumación del dictador, y que fue paralizada cautelarmente por la Sala.

Los seis miembros del tribunal apenas han dedicado una hora a sus deliberaciones, y sólo han dado a conocer el sentido fallo, a la espera de la redacción de la sentencia. 

La decisión del Alto Tribunal llega apenas un mes y medio antes de las elecciones generales del 10-N. El traslado de los restos de Franco ha sido la media estrella del Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez, ahora en funciones, desde que la dio a conocer, en junio de 2018. Por su parte, la familia del dictador y la Fundación que ensalza su figura han hecho todo lo posible para torpedear la acción del Gobierno, también ratificada por el Congreso de los Diputados.

Por otro lado, ni siquiera tras el fallo del Supremo es posible acometer la exhumación de forma inmediata: un juez de Madrid decretó en febrero la suspensión cautelarísima de las obras por los supuestos riesgos que conllevaría para todo el conjunto arquitectónico mover la losa de 2.000 kilos que cubre el féretro del dictador.

Por si fuera poco, el magistrado José Yusti Bastarreche justificó su decisión en base a un informe encargado por la Fundación Francisco Franco.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad