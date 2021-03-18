El Supremo deniega la suspensión cautelarísima de cierre perimetral de Madrid que pedía Vox

El Tribunal Supremo ha denegado la suspensión cautelarísima pedida por el grupo parlamentario de Vox del cierre perimetral de la Comunidad de Madrid, lo que se traduce en que el cierre se mantendrá durante el puente de San José y se volverá a estudiar para Semana Santa.

En un auto, la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del tribunal no aprecia las razones de especial urgencia pretendidas por Vox para que se acuerde la suspensión sin escuchar antes las razones de la Comunidad de Madrid y a la Abogacía del Estado. Y cuestiona la urgencia alegada por ese partido, dado que el decreto del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid se dictó el 13 de marzo y Vox no recurrió hasta ayer, día 17. "No es congruente esa demora con la pretensión de que resolvamos 'inaudita parte' (sin escuchar alegaciones de otras partes)", señala la resolución.

El asunto se resolverá como una medida cautelar ordinaria, pero se urge a la Comunidad de Madrid y a la Abogacía del Estado a presentar sus alegaciones antes de las dos de la tarde del martes 23 en vez de apurar los diez días que permitiría la ley. De este modo, el Supremo resolverá antes de la Semana Santa. El decreto recurrido es consecuencia del acuerdo del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud del 10 de marzo para imponer los cierres perimetrales en todas las comunidades autónomas en el puente de San José y en la próxima Semana Santa.

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid está en desacuerdo con esa medida, pero recurrió a la Audiencia Nacional sin solicitar medidas cautelares, dispuesto a acatar el acuerdo Debido a esa discrepancia, el Supremo quiere escuchar las alegaciones no solo del letrado de la Comunidad de Madrid como autora del decreto, sino también del abogado del Estado, al ser consecuencia de las medidas dispuestas por el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud.