Susana Díaz vota en Sevilla, Moreno en Málaga, Rodríguez en Cádiz y Marín en Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Los candidatos a la Presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía de los partidos con representación parlamentaria en la última legislatura están repartidos por diferentes puntos de la comunidad para ejercer su derecho al voto en las elecciones autonómicas de este domingo, según los datos facilitados por las diferentes fuerzas políticas.
Así, la secretaria general del PSOE-A y candidata a la reelección como presidenta de la Junta, Susana Díaz, acude a votar en el colegio público Alfares, ubicado en el barrio sevillano de Triana.
Por su parte, el presidente del PP-A, Juanma Moreno, ejerce su derecho al voto en el colegio Sagrado Corazón de Málaga, ciudad en la que vive.
La candidata a la Presidencia de la Junta por la confluencia de Adelante Andalucía —que integra a Podemos, IU, Izquierda Andalucista y Primavera Andaluza—, Teresa Rodríguez, vota en La Salle Viña, en Cádiz capital, donde vive, mientras que el candidato a la Vicepresidencia, Antonio Maíllo, ejerce su derecho al voto en el Ayuntamiento de Sevilla.
Por su parte, el candidato de Cs a la Presidencia de la Junta, Juan Marín, vota en la biblioteca municipal gaditana de Sanlúcar de Barrameda, localidad de la que llegó a ser teniente de alcalde.
Finalmente, el candidato de Vox a la Presidencia de la Junta y cabeza de lista de este partido por Sevilla al Parlamento andaluz, Francisco Serrano, acude a votar a primera hora de la mañana en el colegio Santa Ángela de la Cruz de la capital hispalense, ubicada en la calle Maestro Quiroga.
