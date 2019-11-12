Público
Texto del acuerdo de Sánchez e Iglesias para el primer gobierno de coalición de la democracia 

Los ejes del pacto: lucha contra la precariedad, el cambio climático y la violencia machista

DOCUMENTO RRSS

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, han firmado este martes un preacuerdo con los ejes principales que regirán el primer Ejecutivo de coalición de la democracia española. Los detalles de la estructura de Gobierno se conocerán tras la investidura fallida.

