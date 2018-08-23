Público
Torra, sobre los juicios del 'procés': "No tenemos que ir a defendernos de nada, sino a acusar al Estado de esta farsa" 

No nos tenemos que defender de nada porque hicimos lo que teníamos que hacer, nos autodeterminamos", ha argumento el presidente en la clausura de la Universitat Catalana d'Estiu.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha advertido este miércoles de que en los próximos meses, en los juzgados, los encausados por el proceso independentista no se defenderán de nada sino que "acusarán al Estado español".

"No tenemos que ir a defendernos de nada, sino a acusar al Estado de esta farsa, de esta causa injusta. No nos tenemos que defender de nada porque hicimos lo que teníamos que hacer, nos autodeterminamos", ha argumento el presidente en la clausura de la Universitat Catalana d'Estiu.

Ha adelantado que el Gobierno catalán "no se desviará ni un milímetro" del objetivo de hacer real la república catalana y ha llamado a la gente a no perder la esperanza y a que en los próximos meses se movilicen para conseguir ese objetivo.

