Abuso sexual Dos menores detenidos en Madrid por 'sextorsión' a una adolescente

Llegaron a exigir dinero a la joven, de 14 años, que accedió a pagarles y a mantener relaciones sexuales con ellos aunque esto no evitase que acabasen circulando vídeos suyos por la red.

La Policía advierte de un aumento en el número de este tipo de delitos. / EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Fuenlabrada (Madrid) a dos menores de 15 y 17 años que presuntamente abusaron sexualmente de una adolescente de 14 años, a quien amenazaron con publicar fotografías suyas de alto contenido erótico si se negaba a acceder a sus pretensiones sexuales.

Una práctica que se conoce como "sextorsión" y que está en el punto de mira de los investigadores, por la que los autores del delito extorsionan a la víctima a través de Internet y la amenazan con difundir datos comprometedores si no accede a sus demandas de carácter sexual.

En este caso, los menores detenidos, que ya están a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, contactaron con la víctima a través de redes sociales y se ganaron su confianza tras un tiempo chateando, según precisa la Dirección General de la Policía en un comunicado.

Llegó un momento en el que la víctima accedió a enviarles fotografías suyas de alto contenido erótico, que los arrestados usaron para extorsionarla y amenazarla con difundir los archivos si no mantenía relaciones sexuales con ellos.

Incluso llegaron a exigir dinero a la joven, que accedió a pagarles y a mantener relaciones sexuales con ellos aunque esto no evitase que acabasen circulando vídeos suyos por la red.

Al verlos, la joven alertó a su madre que interpuso una denuncia en la Comisaría de Fuenlabrada, cuyos agentes detuvieron a los menores y los pusieron a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores de Madrid.

La Policía Nacional imparte charlas en los colegios dentro del Plan Director para alertar a los menores de los riesgos que entraña el mal uso de las nuevas tecnologías e internet.

