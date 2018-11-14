Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Torres Mora: "No entiendo a la izquierda que quiere convertir al pueblo en el nuevo amo"

El ex jefe de Gabinete de  José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero presenta el libro 'La izquierda es libertad' analizando qué es ser de izquierda hoy en día, acompañado del expresidente del Gobierno y la ministra de Administraciones Públicas, Meritxell Batel

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Torres Mora, ex jefe de Gabinete de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Torres Mora, ex jefe de Gabinete de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Aunque él mismo admitió sentirse remiso a aceptar la propuesta para escribir un libro en el que analizara qué es ser de izquierda hoy en día, finalmente José Andrés Torres Mora, sociólogo, diputado socialista y ex jefe de Gabinete de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, aceptó el encargo y este miércoles presentó su obra bajo el título La izquierda es libertad (Editorial Catarata).

Acompañado del propio Zapatero y de la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, al político malagueño se le vio disfrutar con el acto, acompañado de diputados y de numerosos altos cargos de la anterior etapa de Gobierno socialista.

Torres Mora, como hace en su obra, sintetizó su mensaje en que "igualdad es libertad", poniendo este principio por encima de la "igualdad de oportunidades" y de otras igualdades por las que lleva años debatiéndose en la izquierda.

El diputado, como dice en la sinopsis de su libro, defiende que no es lo mismo ser de izquierda que ser "rojo" porque, en su opinión, "la izquierda forma parte de la política, y los rojos de la antipolítica".

Tal vez por ello dijo no entender "por qué alguna izquierda quiere convertir al pueblo en el nuevo amo", y abundó en esta reflexión diciendo: "Lo que otorga la democracia al pueblo no es la razón, sino el poder", en clara referencia a los movimientos populistas.

Torres Mora, además, se mostró muy agradecido al PSOE por haberle hecho diputado tres décadas después de haberse hecho militante y recordó que es todo un honor para un hijo de dos trabajadores manuales. Eso sí, como también defiende su libro, aseguró que la riqueza o la pobreza de tu origen no garantiza que se sea de derecha o de izquierda.

Zapatero coincidió con su ex jefe de Gabinete en diferenciar las izquierdas, y defendió "una izquierda reformista" frente a "una izquierda identitaria". Eso sí, discrepó de Torres Mora en que sí valoró como un valor fundamental la "igualdad de oportunidades" y la igualdad real y efectiva entre hombres y mujeres.

Batet recomendó el libro, con el que dijo sentirse identificada en muchos aspectos, defendiendo también la opción de una izquierda transformadora y reformista.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad