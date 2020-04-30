Un tribunal autoriza una manifestación en plena pandemia

ZARAGOZA
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón (TSJA) ha autorizado la celebración de una manifestación del Primero de Mayo en Zaragoza en plena pandemia, lo que supone que sesenta miembros de la Intersindical, un colectivo que agrupa a varias organizaciones obreras de ámbito local y autonómico, puedan recorrer este viernes varias calles de la ciudad en coches, motos y bicicletas con un solo ocupante y guardando las medidas de seguridad.
La sentencia, que resuelve el recurso interpuesto por la Intersindical contra el veto a la manifestación que emitió la Delegación del Gobierno, critica la aplicación del estado de alarma decretado con motivo de la pandemia: "el estado de alarma no ampara [la] suspensión de ningún derecho, pero menos limitación ninguna del derecho de reunión y libre manifestación".
La Sala de lo Contencioso del TSJA, uno de cuyos miembros plateaba elevar una cuestión de constitucionalidad para dirimir ese asunto, mantiene que mientras en una "situación de estado de excepción es perfectamente posible suspender la libre circulación y mantener el derecho de manifestación", por el contrario "difícil será concluir, en abstracto, que en situación de estado de alarma cabe alguna limitación, por leve que sea, del derecho de reunión", ya que la ley que lo regula "en ningún momento lo contempla".
(Habrá ampliación)
