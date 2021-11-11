Victoria Rosell pide al Supremo 10 años de prisión para el juez Alba por intentar "destruirla"

madridActualizado:
La acusación particular ejercida por la juez y delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, Victoria Rosell, y la acusación popular ejercida por Podemos han pedido al Tribunal Supremo que aumente la pena de prisión del juez Salvador Alba a 10 años por "intentar destruir" a la exdiputada de la formación morada.
En 2019, la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) condenó al magistrado a penas que suman 6 años y medio de prisión por confabular contra también jueza y favorecer al exministro del PP José Manuel Soria en su disputa con la política, a la que la denunció ante el Supremo. Para ello, torció un sumario y se concertó con un poderoso empresario canario con el fin de crear una investigación paralela contra ella.
Alba fue condenado por delitos de prevaricación judicial en concurso con cohecho y falsedad en documento público, aunque se le eximió de los delitos de negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios públicos y de relevación de secretos.
Ahora, en el marco de la vista pública que se ha celebrado este jueves en el Alto Tribunal, los letrados que representan a Rosell y a Podemos han solicitado que se cambie el delito de falsedad por un delito continuado de falsificación, según ha recogido Europa Press. Con esto, se eleva la petición de pena de prisión a 10 años.
La agencia Efe señala que el abogado Antonio Marrero ha sostenido que la intención de Alba fue "destruir profesionalmente" a Rosell y que para ello citó a solas en un despacho a Ramírez, "lejos de miradas indiscretas" para que intentara recabar pruebas que vincularan comercialmente a la pareja de su representada con el empresario a cambio de procurar el archivo del procedimiento contra él.
