El TSJA tiene paralizada desde hace casi dos años una demanda de Greenpeace para demoler el Algarrobico

sevilla
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) mantiene desde hace un año y diez meses completamente paralizada una demanda de Greenpeace en la que la ONG ecologista reclamaba el derribo del hotel El Algarrobico, símbolo del urbanismo salvaje.
El caso siguió su tramitación normal desde que se presentó la petición, en mayo de 2018, hace tres años, hasta que el 24 de julio de 2019 la sala de lo contencioso de Granada dictó una diligencia en la que se decía que había finalizado "la fase de conclusiones", y que el caso quedaba ya solo pendiente "de votación y fallo", cuando "el orden de señalamientos lo permita".
Sin embargo, hoy, casi dos años después, según Greenpeace y del TSJA consultadas por Público, el asunto sigue sin resolverse. No se ha movido un papel. Los retrasos acumulados, según las fuentes del tribunal, han impedido hasta ahora emitir una sentencia.
Los asuntos de la jurisdicción contenciosa que llegaron al TSJA en 2019 tardaron en resolverse una media de 14 meses, según los datos del Poder Judicial. Pero en lo que afecta a los asuntos relacionados con el medio ambiente, asciende a 84 meses, la friolera de 7 años; los urbanísticos, 21 meses, y los sancionadores, 42 meses.
Licencia y derribo
Este asunto es una de las posibles vías abiertas para demoler el hotel. La otra es que la Junta de Andalucía logre hacerse con los terrenos en que se ubica la edificación y luego derribarla.
La demanda de Greenpeace reclama al TSJA tres cosas. Por un lado, que obligue al Ayuntamiento de Carboneras a que incluya en el Plan Urbano del terreno donde está El Algarrobico como suelo no urbanizable; por otro, que anule la licencia municipal de obras que el consistorio concedió en su momento al hotel, y, por último, que abra "expediente de demolición y se proceda a su derribo".
