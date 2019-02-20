Público
La ultraderecha española en Bruselas El Parlamento Europeo alberga un acto con La Falange y Democracia Nacional

Después de rechazar a Puigdemont y aceptar a Vox, La Falange y Democracia Nacional llegan a la Eurocámara: sus respectivos presidentes participarán el próximo lunes en una conferencia titulada 'El futuro de las fuerzas patriotas reales en España por la unidad y la libertad'.

Parlamento Europeo. ERICH WESTENDARP

Carles Puigdemont, no, pero la ultraderecha, sí. Después de Vox, La Falange y Democracia Nacional llegan al Parlamento Europeo ya que el presidente de La Falange, Manuel Andrino, y el de Democracia Nacional, Pedro Chaparro, participarán el próximo lunes en la Eurocámara en la conferencia El futuro de las fuerzas patriotas reales en España por la unidad y la libertad.

El evento está organizado por el eurodiputado alemán de extrema derecha Udo Voigt.

En el panel de intervinientes también figuran el vicepresidente de Democracia Nacional, Gonzalo Martin, y el presidente de la Alianza por la Paz y la Libertad, Roberto Fiore.

La conferencia no es una actividad parlamentaria oficial, sino un evento organizado por un eurodiputado en el Parlamento Europeo, una posibilidad con la que cuentan todos los europarlamentarios.

Se trata de la primera vez que participa La Falange en un evento en la Eurocámara.

La oficina de Voijt no quiso aclarar a Efe de quien surgió la iniciativa de celebrar la conferencia. El eurodiputado alemán, expresidente del Partido Nacionaldemócrata de Alemania, pertenece a los no inscritos en el hemiciclo comunitario.

