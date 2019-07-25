Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Unidas Podemos decide abstenerse en la votación de investidura

El grupo confederal opta por abstenerse en la segunda votación de investidura, en la que Sánchez necesita el voto favorable de los de Pablo Iglesias para ser elegido presidente del Gobierno.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 3
22/07/2019.- El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, interviene durante la primera jornada del debate de investidura que afronta el líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, y que puede desembocar en su elección como presidente del primer Ejecutivo de coalició

El líder de Unidas Podemos en su escaño en el Congreso / EFE

Unidas Podemos se abstendrá en la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, por lo que el candidato socialista fracasará en su intento de ser presidente del Gobierno. El grupo confederal se reunió este jueves en el Congreso tras lanzar su última oferta al PSOE, una propuesta que los socialistas rechazaron.

Unidas Podemos propuso una última oferta en la que se encargaría de tres ministerios (Vivienda, Trabajo y Ciencia) que dependerían de una Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales e Igualdad.

Sin embargo, los de Pedro Sánchez, que han reunido a la Ejecutiva socialista este jueves, rechazaron esta propuesta. Los de Pablo Iglesias se han reunido en la Cámara Baja para coordinar un voto unitario de todos los partidos de la coalición en la ivestidura.

Aunque había rumores de que partidos como Izquierda Unida podría votar en un sentido distinto al del resto del grupo, finalmente se producirá un voto en bloque para la abstención. Con estos números, se prevé que la investidura del candidato socialista no salga adelante, ya que obtendrá más votos en contra que a favor para ser presidente del Gobierno.

La portavoz del grupo, Irene Montero, ya habría votado telemáticamente, al no poder acudir presencialmente al Congreso por su embarazo. Este voto se correspondería con una abstención, en el mismo sentido en el que ha decidido votar el grupo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad