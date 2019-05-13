Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Unidas Podemos Unidas Podemos propone construir un santuario de animales donde el PP iba a ubicar un cementerio en Ciudad Real

La formación ha aprovechado esta ocasión para recordar a la población la mala gestión que llevó a cabo el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Nieves Peinado. Europa Press

Nieves Peinado. Europa Press

La candidata de Unidas Podemos al Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real, Nieves Peinado, ha propuesto construir un santuario de animales en una parcela donde el Partido Popular pagó 5 millones de euros en 2007 para construir un cementerio, el cual no se ha realizado.

La formación ha aprovechado esta ocasión para recordar a la población la mala gestión que llevó a cabo el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real. 

Un grupo de personas, simpatizantes de la formación, han celebrado una jornada vecinal con una marcha en Las Casas, según informa Onda Cero.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad