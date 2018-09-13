La Universidad Camilo José Cela confirma la "normalidad" en el proceso de la tesis de Pedro Sánchez tras revisarlo

La Universidad Camilo José Cela ha confirmado la "normalidad" en el proceso de evaluación de la tesis de Pedro Sánchez tras realizar una revisión, según ha puesto de manifiesto en un comunicado.
"La Universidad Camilo José Cela ha revisado el proceso de evaluación, interno y externo, de la tesis del doctor Pedro Sánchez-Castejón del año 2012, sobre toda la documentación existente en la Universidad, confirmando la normalidad del proceso, de acuerdo a la normativa vigente y a los protocolos de verificación y control habituales en el ámbito universitario", señala.
Asimismo, reitera su disposición y atenderá cualquier petición para el acceso a la consulta de la tesis en el horario prolongado de la biblioteca.
Fuentes del centro privado han explicado a Efe que desde primera hora de la mañana de este jueves se ha formado una fila de numerosos periodistas que querían consultar la tesis del presidente del Ejecutivo.
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha asegurado que Sánchez ha dado permiso para que su tesis doctoral se difunda "colgándose todo el texto" en internet. Según Calvo, el trabajo doctoral "estará en su total integridad textual para que no tenga que ir nadie de uno a uno a verla".
La vicepresidenta, que se ha referido a este asunto en los pasillos del Congreso, ha descartado que Sánchez vaya a comparecer a petición propia. "¿Es que tiene que comparecer un presidente acerca de su tesis doctoral de tantos años colgada en el sistema Teseo (base de datos de tesis doctorales) que lleva años resistiendo los debates porque las derechas quieran hoy no decirle a España que se han puesto de perfil ante la dictadura?", se ha quejado.
