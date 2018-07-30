La URJC encuentra ahora una caja de documentación del máster de Casado

La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) ha encontrado de forma sorpresiva una "caja de documentación" con información relativa al máster que cursó el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, cuando días antes había dicho que no le constaba que existieran documentos relativos al posgrado del líder popular.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado de que el pasado viernes la universidad comunicó de manera verbal al Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid que había hallado una caja con documentación en el Instituto de Derecho Público, que dirigía el investigado Enrique Álvarez Conde, y no en el Vicerrectorado de Posgrados, que era el organismo encargado de aportar la información en la investigación interna de la URJC.
Y ahora la instructora del caso máster, Carmen Rodríguez Medel, ha pedido a la representación legal de la URJC que aporte dicha caja a la pieza separada C, referente al máster de Pablo Casado.
Se desconoce, por el momento, quien fue la persona que halló sorpresivamente esta documentación, y si esos son algunos de los cuatro trabajos que el líder del PP asegura que presentó para aprobar el máster de Derecho Autonómico en el curso 2008-2009.
No se ha especificado qué clase de documentos son, ni la trascendencia de los mismos o si serán o no reveladores para la causa, han explicado a Efe fuentes jurídicas.
Este hallazgo llega apenas diez días después de que la propia universidad informara al juzgado de que no encontraba los cuatro trabajos que presentó el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.
Dicho escrito señala que a la URJC "no les consta ningún documento consistente en los trabajos del Sr. Casado para ser evaluado en los 20 créditos no convalidados, ni rastro documental que evidencie su aportación en el curso académico 2008-2009 (correo postal, electrónico o de cualquier otro modo)"
