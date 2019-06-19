Valls carga contra Rivera por "esconderse detrás del PP" y critica con dureza a Cs: "Pacta con una formación reaccionaria"

El lunes Inés Arrimadas anunció la ruptura de su partido con Manuel Valls en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona por contribuir con sus 3 concejales —independientes del grupo de Ciudadanos— a investir a Ada Colau como alcaldesa. Este miércoles, tras unos días de silencio, Valls ha cargado contra la "deriva grave" de Ciudadanos al pactar "con una formación reaccionaria y antieuropea", refiriéndose a Vox, y ha criticado a Albert Rivera por "esconderse detrás del PP": "Yo no vine para participar en la lucha por liderar las derechas y por una lucha de poder", ha asegurado.

El exprimer ministro francés ha tachado a la formación naranja de "irresponsable" por preferir que gobierne la lista de Ernest Maragall, el candidato de Esquerra Republicana a la de 'los comunes' de Colau: "La estrategia del 'cuanto peor mejor' es una estrategia equivocada que ha dejado huérfanas a todas las personas que el 21D de 2017 otorgaron su confianza al mensaje de coraje de Inés Arrimadas. No. Cuanto peor, peor".



"¿Es lo mismo Maragall que Colau? No, ni ella, ni las bases de Barcelona En Comú ni sus electores", ha señalado el exprimer ministro: "Los concejales de Cs de mi grupo han eludido su propia responsabildiad. No votar a Colau era votar a Maragall", ha defendido Valls: "Yo no recibo lecciones de oposición a los populismos y a los nacionalismos, yo soy coherente".



Quien, a su juicio, no es coherente es Albert Rivera: "La diferencia política que ahora tengo con Albert es grave", al que acusa de "sacrificar a Catalunya" por "ventajas electorales en el resto de España" en su búsqueda por erigirse como líder de la derecha: "Hay una ética de la que muchos se han olvidado".

Valls se integró en la plataforma Barcelona pel Canvi aunque lo hizo en calidad de candidato independiente y confeccionó su lista teniendo libertad de fichajes —entre los que se encuentra Celestino Corbacho, que ha anunciado que se une a Ciudadanos— y Eva Parera. Ahora, Ciudadanos contará con 4 ediles en el consistorio de la ciudad condal y Barcelona pel Canvi con 2.