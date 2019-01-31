España reconocerá oficialmente el próximo lunes al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, como presidente interino del país, según ha confirmado este jueves el ministrode Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell.
De este modo, Borrell reitera el plazo que abrió el pasado sábado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez , en una comparecencia extraordinaria desde la Moncloa, el día después de que Guaidó se autoproclamara presidente interino de Venezuela.
Entonces, Sánchez, como ahora Borrell, recalcó que la única alternativa para Maduro era convocar elecciones presidenciales, un extremo que el líder venezolano ha descartado hasta el momento.
“El lunes. Los ocho días, el presidente lo dijo claramente. Cuando se cumpla el plazo designado por el presidente del Gobierno, naturalmente él –en referencia a Pedro Sánchez– y todos los demás países que lo han hecho –dar el plazo para reconocer a Guaidó si no se convocaban elecciones en Venezuela– lo van a hacer”, ha asegurado Borrell a la prensa desde Bucarest.
