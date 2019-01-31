Público
Venezuela España reconocerá a Guaidó como presidente interino de Venezuela el próximo lunes

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell confirma que Moncloa cumplirá el ultimátum que Pedro Sánchez dio a Nicolás Maduro para convocar elecciones presidenciales.

Guaidó, con una copia de la Constitución venezolana este miércoles en Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

España reconocerá oficialmente el próximo lunes al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, como presidente interino del país, según ha confirmado este jueves el ministrode Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell.

De este modo, Borrell reitera el plazo que abrió el pasado sábado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez , en una comparecencia extraordinaria desde la Moncloa, el día después de que Guaidó se autoproclamara presidente interino de Venezuela.

Entonces, Sánchez, como ahora Borrell, recalcó que la única alternativa para Maduro era convocar elecciones presidenciales, un extremo que el líder venezolano ha descartado hasta el momento.

“El lunes. Los ocho días, el presidente lo dijo claramente. Cuando se cumpla el plazo designado por el presidente del Gobierno, naturalmente él –en referencia a Pedro Sánchez– y todos los demás países que lo han hecho –dar el plazo para reconocer a Guaidó si no se convocaban elecciones en Venezuela– lo van a hacer”, ha asegurado Borrell a la prensa desde Bucarest.


