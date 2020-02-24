madrid
Concejales y diputados de Más Madrid, junto con colectivos memorialistas, la sobrina nieta de Miguel Hernández o el premio nacional de Poesía Juan Carlos Mestre han leído versos del poeta de Vientos del pueblo en la plaza de Cibeles como respuesta a la retirada por parte del Ayuntamiento de las placas con nombres de víctimas del franquismo en el cementerio de la Almudena, un acto que han calificado de "acto de vandalismo y odio".
Así lo ha explicado la edil de Más Madrid Marta Gómez Lahoz, que ha definido como un "acto de odio" la retirada de las placas con los nombres de 2.937 fusilados en la tapia del Cementerio del Este por el franquismo. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid no llegó a instalar las placas con versos de Miguel Hernández, como preveía el proyecto de la anterior
La respuesta de Más Madrid y de colectivos memorialistas ha sido esta lectura en la calle de versos del poeta. Lo han hecho ante "la foto del resentimiento y el sectarismo", ha señalado el diputado autonómico de Más Madrid Hugo Martínez Abarca, que lucía una camiseta con las palabras: "Madrid, ciudad de memoria". También ha asistido a la lectura abierta de poemas el concejal socialista Ramón Silva
Para la edil de Más Madrid Pilar Perea, la retirada de las placas no es más que un ejemplo de "ignorancia y torpeza". La sobrina nieta de Miguel Hernández, Marta Ampela, ha lamentado que "todavía dé miedo su voz y por eso le quieren volver a enterrar".
