Las cloacas de Interior Villarejo, procesado por grabar la reunión del CNI y la Policía sobre el pequeño Nicolás

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Madrid también procesa a su mujer Gema Isabel Alcalá, y el periodista Carlos Mier, que trabajaba en el medio digital que dirigía Alcalá y habría sido el autor de la grabación.

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Una jueza de Madrid cree que el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo ordenó grabar la reunión que el 20 de octubre de 2014 mantuvieron agentes de Asuntos Internos de la Policía y del CNI sobre Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, el pequeño Nicolás, y que estuvo detrás de la filtración de esa grabación.

Por ello, ha dictado un auto de transformación de las diligencias en procedimiento abreviado -el equivalente al procesamiento- contra el propio Villarejo; su mujer Gema Isabel Alcalá, y el periodista Carlos Mier, que trabajaba en el medio digital que dirigía Alcalá y habría sido el autor de la grabación.

Según la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Madrid, María Pilar Martínez Gamo, los tres podrían haber incurrido en delitos de revelación de secretos. Por contra, ha decidido el sobreseimiento provisional de esta causa para el pequeño Nicolás.

