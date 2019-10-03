Público
Violencia machista Vox veta una declaración institucional contra la violencia de género en la Asamblea de Madrid

Según el Reglamento, una declaración institucional se lleva al Pleno si se aprueba previamente por unanimidad. La oposición del partido de extrema derecha impide que este texto se pueda leer.

26/06/2019.- La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha tendido este miércoles la mano a todos los partidos que pretendan llegar a un acuerdo de investidura durante el mes de julio en la región, durante una rueda

La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, durante una rueda de prensa. /. EFE - Javier Lizón

Vox ha impedido que en el Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid se haya leído una declaración por las víctimas de violencia de género al pretender incluir en el texto a "todas las víctimas", también "niños y mayores, que por una situación de vulnerabilidad pueden sufrir violencia". 

Así lo ha señalado la portavoz del grupo parlamentario, Rocío Monasterio, en declaraciones a los medios. Según el Reglamento, una declaración institucional se lleva al Pleno si se aprueba previamente por unanimidad.

Vox solicitaba, además, que la Cámara autonómica refirmase su compromiso firme de combatir desde la institución "toda forma de violencia contra toda persona vulnerable y en cualquier circunstancia". "Todas las vidas son valiosas. Todas las víctimas importan", señalaba en último lugar.

El partido de extrema derecha continúa con su lucha para negar la existencia de la violencia machista. En Madrid, el pasado mes de septiembre Vox se presentó con una pancarta negando la violencia de género cuando se estaba realizando un minuto de silencio por el asesinato de una mujer, cuya expareja mató en presencia de sus hijas de ocho y diez años. 

