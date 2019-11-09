Público
El voto por correo cae un 26,73% en las elecciones del 10-N

La Oficina del Censo ha aceptado el 99,42 por ciento de las solicitudes de voto tramitadas, que ascendieron a 986.446.

Voto por correo. Europa Press

El voto por correo cae un 26,73 por cierto para las elecciones generales de este domingo, con 980.696 solicitudes de voto por correo aceptadas, según ha informado el Gobierno este sábado en la presentación del dispositivo electoral.

En rueda de prensa, la subsecretaria del Ministerio del Interior, Isabel Goicoechea, ha explicado que la Oficina del Censo ha aceptado el 99,42 por ciento de las solicitudes de voto tramitadas, que ascendieron a 986.446.

Estas cifras suponen una caída con respecto al voto por correo registrado en las generales de hace seis meses, cuando Correos gestionó 1.222.937 votos.

Goicoechea ha informado de que Correos ya tiene en custodia en las oficinas postales de destino un total de 738.653 sobres electorales.

Etiquetas

