El Grupo Municipal Vox se ha quedado solo ya que ningún otro grupo de la Corporación madrileña ha apoyado su moción de urgencia, en la que proponían que en la pancarta del Ayuntamiento tras cada asesinato por violencia de género se incluyera el lema Contra la violencia intrafamiliar.
La moción de urgencia expone que cada vez que se convoque un minuto de silencio "por un asesinato en el ámbito intrafamiliar, con independencia de si la víctima es hombre o mujer, heterosexual u homosexual, y con independencia de su edad, con el fin de dar apoyo y reconocimiento a todas las víctimas", se añada ese apéndice.
Y todo para "evitar discriminaciones, invisibilidad y odio por razón de sexo, orientación, sexual y edad. El texto que propone Vox para las futuras pancartas sería Contra toda violencia en el ámbito intrafamiliar. Ha recibido el no del resto de formaciones para debatir esta iniciativa de urgencia en el Pleno.
