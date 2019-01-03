El presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, ha asegurado este jueves que el partido ultraderechista Vox se enmarca dentro del centro derecha y que intentaría pactar con este partido si fuera necesario para formar gobierno en la región.
Garrido ha hecho estas declaraciones tras una visita al Parque Nacional de la Sierra del Guadarrama, donde ha sido preguntado sobre las negociaciones entre PP y Ciudadanos para formar gobierno en Andalucía, un pacto en el que el partido de Santigado Abascal, con sus 12 diputados en el Parlamento regional, tendría la llave para una posible investidura de Juan Manuel Moreno (PP). También ha aprovechado para responder a las declaraciones que el miércoles hizo del portavoz adjunto de Cs en la Asamblea madrileña, César Zafra, señalando que su grupo no gobernaría con Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid, por ser un partido "antieuropeo".
El presidente madrileño ha sostenido que no tendría inconveniente en pactar con aquellos grupos que estén en el espectro ideológico de centroderecha si tuviera que formar Gobierno en Madrid. "Obviamente estaría Vox (en ese espectro político), si tuviera representación", ha dicho Garrido.
A pesar de esta cercanía ideológica que ha expresado Garrido, el sustituto de la dimitida Cristina Cifuentes al frente del Gobierno madrileño ha sugerido al partido ultraderechista que "sea muy cuidadoso en qué quiere decir y cómo lo dice" después de que este partido haya condicionado su apoyo al Gobierno de PP y Ciudadanos en Andalucía a la eliminación de ayudas contra la violencia de género.
Considera que la exigencia del partido de Santiago Abascal en Andalucía se produce en unos momentos de negociación, que "no siempre son fáciles", y ha insistido en que el PP "ha dejado claro que no se va a modificar nada de lo que se refiere a las ayudas de las mujeres que sufren esta lacra".
Por eso, ha señalado en referencia a Vox que aquellas formaciones "que todavía no tienen experiencia" deben ser "muy cuidadosos en qué quieren decir y cómo lo dicen".
