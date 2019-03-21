Vox reúne candidatos polémicos a sus filas. Uno de sus últimos fichajes es Jorge Cutillas, cabeza de lista del partido ultra por La Rioja. Tiene una trayectoria muy activa en grupos de ultraderecha y, según afirman varios medios, fue detenido en 1982, acusado de apedrear supuestamente a varios autobuses con más de 250 niños vascos que estaban de excursión en Madrid. Él lo niega: "Ese año estuve haciendo la mili en Ceuta", asegura a La Rioja.
No fue el único implicado. En esta 'hazaña' lo acompañaban otros siete miembros de la Fuerza Nueva, grupo que militó hasta su disolución dos años después. Entonces pasó a formar parte de las Juntas Españolas de Integración (JEI), que contaban con el visto bueno de varios golpistas del 23-F, entre los que se encontraban Tejero.
Tras su paso por las JEI, puso la vista en la formación conservadora Partido de Acción Democrática Española (PADE). En esta llegó a ser secretario general, pero más tarde la abandonó para unirse a Alternativa Española (AES), liderado por Rafael López-Diéguez, yerno del histórico líder ultraderechista Blas Piñar.
Volvió a cambiarse de camiseta para formar parte del grupo ultraderechista Vox, donde es actualmente vicepresidente. Ahora es la cabeza de lista por La Rioja de un partido que ya cuenta con cinco militares en sus listas, algunos abiertamente franquistas.
