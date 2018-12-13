El general retirado Fulgencio Coll, Jefe de Estado Mayor del Ejército de Tierra (JEME) entre los años 2008 y 2012, será el candidato de Vox a la Alcaldía de Palma, según ha anunciado este jueves la formación ultraderechista liderada por Santiago Abascal.
Coll ocupó el puesto de mayor responsabilidad del Ejército de Tierra durante el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Durante esta etapa estuvo además bajo las órdenes del ahora dirigente de Podemos José Julio Rodríguez, que era Jefe de Estado Mayor de la Defensa (JEMAD) en esa misma época.
Durante su carrera militar, Fulgencio Coll ocupó numerosos puestos de responsabilidad, entre los que también destaca el cargo de general de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) en su creación; además de responsabilidades en misiones como Bosnia o Irak.
La candidatura ha sido presentada este jueves por el presidente de Actúa Vox, Jorge Campos, que ha presentado el Comité Local de Palma de la coalición electoral. El Comité de Palma está compuesto además por Sandra Barceló, Antonio Gili, Azra Dobojlic, Raúl Arenas, Juan Antonio Cortés, Alejandro Olivares, Antonio Carrillo y Montse Amat.
Nacido en 1948 en Palma de Mallorca, Fulgencio Coll ingresó en la Academia General Militar de Zaragoza en 1966. Entre sus misiones en el extranjero destacan haber sido observador de Naciones Unidas en Angola, haber asistido a la inundaciones en Mozambique en 2000, destinado en Bosnia Herzegovina hasta finales de 2003 y en 2004 en Irak.
