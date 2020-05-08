MADRIDActualizado:
La exdirectora de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid Yolanda Fuentes señaló en su informe dirigido al Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso que "no es recomendable cambiar de fase". Tal y como ha informado la Cadena Ser, Yolanda Fuentes enumeró varias razones por las que la región no estaba preparada para pasar a la fase 1, un documento que el Ejecutivo autonómico ignoró al presentar finalmente la petición de pasar de fase. La propuesta ha sido rechazada este mismo viernes por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
En cuanto al número de casos, señala Fuentes, "en la actualidad existe una circulación moderada a expensas fundamentalmente de casos secundarios que se están generando en el medio familiar, casos en personal sanitario o socio sanitario y casos en residencias".
Y subraya: "Es necesario, para proceder al inicio del desescalamiento, llegar a un número de casos que pueda ser asumido por el sistema epidemiológico de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid, de forma que puedan cortarse la transmisión de todas las cadenas que se generen".
Fuentes recomienda en su informe mayor vigilancia de la enfermedad "para facilitar la explotación de los datos y dar contestación a los indicadores establecidos por el Ministerio". Al mismo tiempo, solicita la realización de más pruebas PCR a todos los casos sospechosos, "de esta forma, pasarán a ser confirmados un número sobre los que sea posible poner en marcha las medidas preventivas necesarias".
Yolanda Fuentes, que dimitió este jueves de su cargo, trasladó en su carta de dimisión su desacuerdo con la decisión del Consejo de Gobierno de solicitar pasar a la siguiente fase que, a su juicio, "no ha estado basada en criterios de salud".
En su carta de dimisión remitida al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, explicita que deja su cargo por "responsabilidad" y subraya su desacuerdo con la decisión adoptada en el Consejo de Gobierno y en contra del criterio de la Dirección General de Salud Pública, basado en "indicadores tanto epidemiológicos como asistenciales".
