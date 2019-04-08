Un 30% dels treballadors del Metro examinats tenen afectacions respiratòries

El 30% dels treballadors de la xarxa de Metro tindrien afectacions respiratòries, segons ha assegurat CCOO. Així ho ha afirmat en roda de premsa el delegat de Prevenció i Salut Laboral del sindicat, José Manuel Moreno, una dada que TMB nega.



Dels 802 exàmens realitzats a treballadors del Metro barceloní, 22 tenen afectacions pleurals, 22 afectacions a la laringe, i uns altres 249 pateixen afectacions diverses, segons ha xifrat Moreno al costat del responsable de Salut Laboral de CCOO a Catalunya, Francesc Montoro; el representant del Sector Ferrioviari, Rafael Garcia, i el delegat del sindicat al Metro de Madrid Alfonso Blanco. La compareixença se celebra el dia de vaga al Metro de Barcelona, que té per objectiu demanar la neteja d'amiant al transport.



Per contra, TMB reconeix només 22 casos d'alteracions pleurals i fonts de l'empresa consultades per Europa Press han negat les xifres del sindicat, i han recordat que els exàmens de salut poden detectar-se molts tipus d'anomalies i que els diagnòstics s'elaboren en base a criteris d'especialistes externs. Moreno ha assegurat que, si ve no es pot establir una relació causal entre aquestes afectacions i l'amiant, si que hauria de "cridar l'atenció i actuar, en comptes de tirar pilotes fora", ja que la xifra és molt més elevada que la d'altres empreses.

Moreno ha afegit que, segons els seus càlculs en base a informacions de l'empresa, existeixen elements amb amiant al 80% de les estacions de la xarxa. TMB diu que està realitzant un inventari de materials amb contingut d'amiant a través d'una empresa especialitzada, amb el compromís de finalitzar-lo durant aquest semestre.



La vaga del Metro ha deixat la xarxa amb uns serveis mínims del 40% de 6.30 h a 9.30 h, del 20% de les 9.30 h a les 10.00 h, del 40% de 16.00 a 20.00 i a la nit, del 20% de 21.35 a 23.45 h. Les protestes de primera hora han causat aglomeracions en algunes estacions i el temps d'espera del matí era entre 6 i 10 minuts a les línies convencionals, i entre 14 i 23 a les automàtiques.