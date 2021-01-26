El Barça ratifica la data del 7 de març per celebrar les eleccions

Les eleccions del Barça se celebraran finalment el 7 de març després de l'ajornament decretat i el ball de dates dels darrers dies. Així ho ha decidit la junta gestora presidida per Carles Tusquets, en una reunió que s'ha fet aquest dimarts a la tarda. El motiu principal ha estat la pròrroga de les restriccions per la situació sanitària a Catalunya, on els ingressats per Covid-19 a les UCI ja freguen els 700 ingressos aquest dijous. Amb el confinament municipal actual, només podrien votar els socis de Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona, Lleida i Tortosa, que és on hi haurà seu electoral al Principat. Per la qual cosa el Govern ha habilitat la possibilitat del vot per correu.

El Govern es va oposar a permetre excepcions en la mobilitat per als socis el 24 de gener, qüestió que generat debats a les xarxes després que el Govern hagi confirmat aquest dimarts que permetrà saltar-se el confinament municipal per anar a un míting de campanya. Segons ha informat el club, es votarà des de les 9 del matí fins les 9 del vespre, no hi haurà seus electorals a l'Estat espanyol -però sí al Principat d'Andorra- i la campanya electoral es desenvoluparà fins al 5 de març. A l'espera de conèixer quines restriccions hi haurà el 7 de març, el vot per correu, el qual va autoritzar la Generalitat el 19 de gener, serà clau en els comicis.

