Estàs llegint: El Barça ratifica la data del 7 de març per celebrar les eleccions

Público
Público
eleccions barça

El Barça ratifica la data del 7 de març per celebrar les eleccions

Els comicis provocats per la dimissió de Josep Maria Bartomeu van ser ajornats a conseqüència de les mesures contra la pandèmia. El vot per correu habilitat pel Govern serà una eina fonamental per garantir els vots dels socis. 

Una imatge del Camp Nou buit.
Una imatge del Camp Nou buit. FC Barcelona

barcelona

públic

Les eleccions del Barça se celebraran finalment el 7 de març després de l'ajornament decretat i el ball de dates dels darrers dies. Així ho ha decidit la junta gestora presidida per Carles Tusquets, en una reunió que s'ha fet aquest dimarts a la tarda. El motiu principal ha estat la pròrroga de les restriccions per la situació sanitària a Catalunya, on els ingressats per Covid-19 a les UCI ja freguen els 700 ingressos aquest dijous. Amb el confinament municipal actual, només podrien votar els socis de Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona, Lleida i Tortosa, que és on hi haurà seu electoral al Principat.  Per la qual cosa el Govern ha habilitat la possibilitat del vot per correu.

El Govern es va oposar a permetre excepcions en la mobilitat per als socis el 24 de gener, qüestió que generat debats a les xarxes després que el Govern hagi confirmat aquest dimarts que permetrà saltar-se el confinament municipal per anar a un míting de campanya. Segons ha informat el club, es votarà des de les 9 del matí fins les 9 del vespre, no hi haurà seus electorals a l'Estat espanyol -però sí al Principat d'Andorra- i la campanya electoral es desenvoluparà fins al 5 de març. A l'espera de conèixer quines restriccions hi haurà el 7 de març, el vot per correu, el qual va autoritzar la Generalitat el 19 de gener, serà clau en els comicis.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 65

selección público