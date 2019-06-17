Público
Ciutadans trenca l'aliança amb Valls per donar suport a Colau

La direcció nacional de Ciutadans separa els seus tres regidors dels de Valls al consistori de Barcelona.

Manuel Valls, durant la sessió constitutiva de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona. EFE / Quique Garcia

La direcció nacional de Ciutadans ha decidit trencar amb la plataforma de Manuel Valls a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona després del suport a Ada Colau perquè sigui alcaldessa i ha separat als seus tres regidors en el consistori.

Així ho ha anunciat Inés Arrimadas, portaveu de l'Executiva d'Albert Rivera, qui ha assegurat que donar suport a Colau és com donar suport al candidat d'ERC Ernest Maragall.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

