Commoció a Igualada per la brutal agressió sexual a una menor 

Un centenar de persones es van concentrat aquest dimarts a la nit, a les portes de l'Ajuntament d'Igualada, per mostrar el seu rebuig a la presumpta agressió sexual que s'ha produït aquest dilluns a la matinada a Igualada. Convocats per l'associació feminista La Tracta, la protesta ha comptat amb la participació dels regidors de l'equip de govern i d'ERC, Igualada-Som-hi i ERC. En nom de La Traca, l'escriptora Maribel Nogué ha estat l'encarregada de llegir el manifest en el qual ha posat de manifest la "indignació" que viu la ciutadania i ha exigit mesures "als poders públics, més inversió i serveis per frenar l'epidèmia del masclisme". "Cal aturar tot això, no ens podem sentir segures ni pel carrer", ha exclamat.

La presumpta agressió sexual va tenir lloc la matinada de dilluns al polígon industrial de Les Comes. La víctima és una noia de 16 anys que en aquell moment es dirigia a l'estació de tren. La jove va ser traslladada inicialment a l'Hospital d'Igualada i després a Sant Joan de Déu de Barcelona amb ferides greus. Els Mossos, que encara no han pogut prendre declaració a la víctima -que es troba ingressada al centre hospitalari-, han obert una investigació per aclarir els fets després que rebessin l'avís d'un camioner que va trobar la víctima nua i inconscient. La jove hauria estat atacada en una zona industrial quan es dirigia a l'estació de tren la nit de la castanyada.