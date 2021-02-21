Estàs llegint: Cuixart: "No podem malbaratar el resultat històric del sobiranisme i l'independentisme. Som majoria com mai"

ELECCIONS AL PARLAMENT

Cuixart: "No podem malbaratar el resultat històric del sobiranisme i l'independentisme. Som majoria com mai"

El president d'Òmnium Cultural sosté que les urnes "han tornat a esmenar a la totalitat l'estratègia repressora de l'Estat" i demana als partits sobiranistes que actuïn amb "sentit d'estat"

Jordi Cuixart en l'acte d'Òmnium al Museu Marítim.
Jordi Cuixart en l'acte d'Òmnium al Museu Marítim. Òmnium Cultural

BARCELONA

El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuxart, ha reivindicat la victòria de l'independentisme a les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer i ha demanat als partits que "actuïn amb sentit d'estat". "No podem malbaratar aquest resultat històric del sobiranisme i l'independentisme", ha reclamat tot recordant que són "majoria com mai". Per al president d'Òmnium, el resultat "ens referma en seguir lluitant per l’amnistia i per l’autodeterminació amb l’horitzó d’assolir la plena llibertat de Catalunya i els Països Catalans".

En un acte al Museu Marítim de Barcelona aquest diumenge, Cuixart ha considerat que la repressió per part de l'estat ha estat "un fracàs" i l'ha instat a reconèixer el dret a l'autodeterminació i l'amnistia. A parer seu, les urnes "han tornat a esmenar a la totalitat l'estratègia repressora de l'Estat". "No ens heu pogut vèncer: seguim dempeus i avui som més, i més legitimats encara", ha conclòs dirigint-se a l'executiu espanyol.

