Cuixart: "No podem malbaratar el resultat històric del sobiranisme i l'independentisme. Som majoria com mai"

BARCELONA
El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuxart, ha reivindicat la victòria de l'independentisme a les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer i ha demanat als partits que "actuïn amb sentit d'estat". "No podem malbaratar aquest resultat històric del sobiranisme i l'independentisme", ha reclamat tot recordant que són "majoria com mai". Per al president d'Òmnium, el resultat "ens referma en seguir lluitant per l’amnistia i per l’autodeterminació amb l’horitzó d’assolir la plena llibertat de Catalunya i els Països Catalans".
En un acte al Museu Marítim de Barcelona aquest diumenge, Cuixart ha considerat que la repressió per part de l'estat ha estat "un fracàs" i l'ha instat a reconèixer el dret a l'autodeterminació i l'amnistia. A parer seu, les urnes "han tornat a esmenar a la totalitat l'estratègia repressora de l'Estat". "No ens heu pogut vèncer: seguim dempeus i avui som més, i més legitimats encara", ha conclòs dirigint-se a l'executiu espanyol.
