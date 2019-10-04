Declaren els primers policies imputats per les càrregues de l'1-O a Girona

Pocs dies després de l'aniversari de l'1 d'octubre, els primers policies investigats per les càrregues a Girona durant el referèndum comencen a declarar aquest matí. En total, hi ha 35 policies nacionals imputats pels delictes de lesions i tortures, a partir d'una querella que recull 200 denúncies per part de ferits presentats pels ajuntaments de Girona, Aiguaviva i Sant Julià de Ramis.
Els advocats que porten els casos dels votants denuncien la lentitud amb la qual s'està portant el procés, a diferència d'altres, com ara l'obert al jutjat d'instrucció número 7 de Barcelona i a l'Audiència Provincial de Barcelona, molt més avançat.
Les declaracions arriben un dia després que una desena de ferits de l'1-O es van querellar contra les cúpules policials i contra els responsables polítics del Ministeri de l'Interior per les càrregues de l'1 d'octubre. La querella es va presentar a l'Audiència Nacional i es dirigeix contra l'exsecretari de Seguretat José Antonio Nieto i el coronel de la Guàrdia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos per delictes de lesa humanitat.
Pocs dies abans l'Ajuntament havia presentat un escrit d'imputació perquè s'investiguin 28 caps policials amb responsabilitats sobre terreny en les causes obertes a la capital catalana. En cas que sigui acceptada, se sumarà als 50 agents ja investigats.
