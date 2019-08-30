El conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, s'ha pronunciat a favor d'una qüestió de confiança si no s'aconsegueixen aprovar uns pressupostos al Parlament. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Bargalló ha posat l'accent en les dificultats amb les que es troba la seva Conselleria sense uns comptes consensuats: "Cap societat manté un sistema educatiu sense pressupost".



Bargalló ha recordat que ni l'Estat ni l'Ajuntament de Barcelona han estat capaços d'aprovar uns pressupostos tampoc, i ha assenyalat que des del 2017 s'ha incrementat en 3.500 docents però amb el mateix pressupost: "Si pagues més nòmines cada any, tens menys diners per fer altres coses".

El conseller no és l'únic republicà que s'ha pronunciat en aquesta línia. El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, també ha defensat que sense pressupostos "és molt difícil" que la legislatura pugui seguir "almenys com està ara".



Aquestes declaracions se sumen a les ja fetes per altres membres d'ERC, que condicionen la legislatura a la sentència del Tribunal Suprem sobre el judici de l'1 d'octubre, i plantegen la possibilitat de convocar eleccions. Fins ara, però, l'aprovació dels comptes no havia estat el motiu destacat per anar a uns nous comicis. "A mi, com a Govern, em preocupa molt més no tenir pressupost", ha insistit Bargalló, al·legant que hi haurà més sentències pel procés, ja que existeixen altres causes obertes.



Qui també es van mostrar partidaris de convocar eleccions vas ser el líder d'ERC des de la presó, Oriol Junqueras, el vicepresident i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, el diputat al Congrés, Joan Tardà, o el regidor republicà a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall.



Tot i això, Bargalló ha volgut relativitzar les discrepàncies entre els republicans i JxCat: "Sempre hi ha opinions diferents" quan es tracta de governs que no són monocolor, ha assegurat. Per al conseller, no hi ha hagut més diferències que en altres moments: "Jo prefereixo un govern de més d'un partit amb diferents opinions de les coses que una majoria absoluta que esclafi el Parlament".



Per la seva banda, representants de JxCat ja s'han pronunciat diversos cops en contra de convocar uns nous comicis, com ja va fer el president català, Quim Torra, o la portaveu de l'Executiu, Meritxell Budó, en representació de tot el Govern.

